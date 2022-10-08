Overview of Dr. Rafael Pajaro, MD

Dr. Rafael Pajaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Pajaro works at Ahs in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.