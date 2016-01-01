Overview

Dr. Rafael Pardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Pardo works at Gulf Coast Hospital in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.