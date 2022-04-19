Dr. Rafael Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Perez, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates2301 S Broad St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very compassionate and competent pulmonologist. Straight forward but personable.
- Pulmonology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063423267
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
