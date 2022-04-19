Overview of Dr. Rafael Perez, MD

Dr. Rafael Perez, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sarcoidosis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.