Overview

Dr. Rafael Pinero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pinero works at Pinero Preventative Medical Cre in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.