Dr. Rafael Quinonez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafael Quinonez, MD
Dr. Rafael Quinonez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Quinonez works at
Dr. Quinonez's Office Locations
Rafael E Quinonez MD Inc11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 280, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 361-5069
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2nd time i have seen this Dr. Both times very good experience. With Covid there is some wait time but no more than other provider i have seen lately. The Doctor was very straight forward and informative. He explained the examination as he was doing it and what he was looking for. Then he gave me some prescriptions and recommended a follow up to see how i progressed.
About Dr. Rafael Quinonez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902091309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinonez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinonez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinonez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinonez works at
Dr. Quinonez has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinonez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinonez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinonez.
