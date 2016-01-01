Dr. Rafael Revol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Revol, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Revol, MD
Dr. Rafael Revol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Revol works at
Dr. Revol's Office Locations
-
1
Div of Hospital Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 952-9012
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Revol?
About Dr. Rafael Revol, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1700879996
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revol works at
Dr. Revol speaks Spanish.
Dr. Revol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.