Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Neurophysiology Center4102 N Macdill Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 608-4704
Neurophysiology Center401 N Parsons Ave Ste 105, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 608-4741
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez was extremely busy, but took the time to go over everything with me. I was very impressed with the options and possible recommendations he offered. He seemed to really care for his patients. I like that!!!
About Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Universidad Central del Este
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
