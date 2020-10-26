Overview of Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Rafael Rodriguez, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at WellMed at Eastfield in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Sunnyvale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.