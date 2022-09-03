Dr. Rafael Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Salas, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Salas, MD
Dr. Rafael Salas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Salas' Office Locations
Miami Office3050 Biscayne Blvd Ste 601, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 928-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
una cirugía con excelentes resultados si volviera a hacerlo eligiria nuevamente al doctor salas. Estoy muy feliz aparte es una persona tan amable y te hace sentir muy cómodo al momento de la cirugía lo recomiendo una y mil veces
About Dr. Rafael Salas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295998177
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital (University Of South Florida)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
