Overview of Dr. Rafael Schmulevich, MD

Dr. Rafael Schmulevich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and East Ohio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schmulevich works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.