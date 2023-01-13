Overview

Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Heathrow, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.



Dr. Schulze works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow in Heathrow, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL, Deland, FL, Ormond Beach, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

