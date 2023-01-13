Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD
Dr. Rafael Schulze, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Heathrow, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Directions (407) 589-7474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clermont1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 330, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 403-2324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 600 W Plymouth Ave600 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 260-5738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ormond Beach725 W Granada Blvd Ste 44, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 260-5739Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Coast - 8 Office Park Dr8 Office Park Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 260-5737Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Great work
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schulze using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulze has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulze speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
