Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD

Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seminario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4495 Military Trl Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 848-8201
  2. 2
    Emilio J Duboy MD
    2051 45th St Ste 209, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 848-2011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 21, 2020
    I was a patient of Dr. Seminario for long time when I lived in Florida. I was under his care from 1993 to 2006 when I left Florida to move up north. He is the best doctor whose kindness and compassion meant a lot to me during those years. I feel that he is in a class of doctors that you do not see anymore. He always had a smile and a warm greeting for me when, we had our sessions. I highly recommend him. He is among the type of doctor who truly cares about his patient's well-being, this is from my experience with him during those 13 years. God Bless Him. He is truly a good man with a kind heart and nature.
    John A. Miele — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760511323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny St Psyc Inst/Colum Presb
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosps/A Einst
    Residency
    Internship
    • Delaware St Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seminario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seminario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seminario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seminario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

