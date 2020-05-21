Dr. Seminario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD
Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seminario's Office Locations
- 1 4495 Military Trl Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 848-8201
Emilio J Duboy MD2051 45th St Ste 209, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-2011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Seminario for long time when I lived in Florida. I was under his care from 1993 to 2006 when I left Florida to move up north. He is the best doctor whose kindness and compassion meant a lot to me during those years. I feel that he is in a class of doctors that you do not see anymore. He always had a smile and a warm greeting for me when, we had our sessions. I highly recommend him. He is among the type of doctor who truly cares about his patient's well-being, this is from my experience with him during those 13 years. God Bless Him. He is truly a good man with a kind heart and nature.
About Dr. Rafael Seminario, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760511323
Education & Certifications
- Ny St Psyc Inst/Colum Presb
- Bronx Lebanon Hosps/A Einst
- Delaware St Hospital
- Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seminario accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminario.
