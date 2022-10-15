Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Sierra works at
Dr. Sierra's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sierra?
Dr Sierra has repaired mistakes done by another surgeon in Michigan. I say a thank you to God every day for Him putting Dr Sierra in my path. I now walk again bc because of him. I cannot say enough good about Dr S and his staff. They have always been right on top of things.
About Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801875901
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sierra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sierra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.