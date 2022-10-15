See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD

Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Sierra works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sierra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Avascular Necrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sierra?

Oct 15, 2022
Dr Sierra has repaired mistakes done by another surgeon in Michigan. I say a thank you to God every day for Him putting Dr Sierra in my path. I now walk again bc because of him. I cannot say enough good about Dr S and his staff. They have always been right on top of things.
P Stewart — Oct 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sierra to family and friends

Dr. Sierra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sierra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD.

About Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801875901
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sierra works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sierra’s profile.

Dr. Sierra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.