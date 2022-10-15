Overview of Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD

Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Sierra works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

