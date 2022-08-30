Overview of Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD

Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Trespalacios works at Tres Vision Group in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL, Palm Bay, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dilation of Outflow Canal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.