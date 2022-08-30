Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trespalacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD
Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Trespalacios works at
Dr. Trespalacios' Office Locations
-
1
Brevard Eye Center Inc7775 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 984-3200
-
2
Brevard Eye Center250 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 453-5700
-
3
Brevard Eye Center190 Malabar Rd SW Ste 105, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 674-0200
-
4
Brevard Eye Center1401 S WASHINGTON AVE, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 267-2980
-
5
Brevard Eye Center665 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trespalacios?
Dr. Tres did my cataract surgery a few years ago. It was an excellent experience with great results. When I developed Bell’s palsy in my face a few months ago, my doctor recommended I see an eye doctor as a precaution. During the exam he found I also had diabetic retinopathy, and explained that injections could prevent it getting worse, and hopefully improve my vision, which had become quite blurry. I’ve started the injections and they are helping. Dr. Tres has always been very kind and respectful, and takes the time to explain what is happening, and listens to my concerns. I trust him completely with my vision care and would highly recommend him to anyone. The staff is also friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Rafael Trespalacios, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477503696
Education & Certifications
- Price Vision Group
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trespalacios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trespalacios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trespalacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trespalacios works at
Dr. Trespalacios has seen patients for Dilation of Outflow Canal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trespalacios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trespalacios speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Trespalacios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trespalacios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trespalacios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trespalacios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.