Dr. Rafael Ubeda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Caguas Regional Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Ubeda works at Johnson Medical Services in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.