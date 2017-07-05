Overview

Dr. Rafael Valdez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Valdez works at Valdez Medical MD PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.