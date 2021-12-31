See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Rafael Vega, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Vega, MD

Dr. Rafael Vega, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Vega works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery
    110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215
(617) 505-7329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stereotactic Neurosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2021
    I am the sister of one of Dr. Vega's patients. He made her feel as comfortable as possible about the procedure, was kind and caring. He answered everyone's questions with patience and in detail.
    — Dec 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Rafael Vega, MD
    About Dr. Rafael Vega, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962795336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vega works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Vega’s profile.

    Dr. Vega has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

