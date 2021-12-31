Overview of Dr. Rafael Vega, MD

Dr. Rafael Vega, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Vega works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.