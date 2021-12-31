Dr. Rafael Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Vega, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Vega, MD
Dr. Rafael Vega, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Vega's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 505-7329
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am the sister of one of Dr. Vega's patients. He made her feel as comfortable as possible about the procedure, was kind and caring. He answered everyone's questions with patience and in detail.
About Dr. Rafael Vega, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.