Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
3.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Mansfield, OH
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO

Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Villalobos works at Mansfield Plastic Surgery in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villalobos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mansfield Plastic Surgery
    370 Cline Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-1125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lesion
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2021
    Dr V has done 1 surgery on me before. I have another one scheduled in March. He is amazing Dr. and he does amazing job. Patty and the rest of the staff are amazing and super friendly and helpful. I love this office and would recommend them to everyone looking for plastic surgery, or breast reduction.
    Tajie ?? — Jan 31, 2021
    About Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508946518
    Education & Certifications

    • The Ohio State University
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villalobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos works at Mansfield Plastic Surgery in Mansfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Villalobos’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalobos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalobos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

