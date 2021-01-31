Overview of Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO

Dr. Rafael Villalobos, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Villalobos works at Mansfield Plastic Surgery in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.