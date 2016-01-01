Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalobos-Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS.
Dr. Villalobos-Nieto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 421-3041
-
2
Harlingen Physician Network2121 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 350-2660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto?
About Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083638522
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- University Of Texas Medical School
- CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS
- Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villalobos-Nieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villalobos-Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villalobos-Nieto works at
Dr. Villalobos-Nieto has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villalobos-Nieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalobos-Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.