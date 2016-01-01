See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
1.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS.

Dr. Villalobos-Nieto works at Sesame Family Clinic in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen
    2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 421-3041
  2. 2
    Harlingen Physician Network
    2121 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 350-2660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083638522
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Villalobos-Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalobos-Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos-Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos-Nieto works at Sesame Family Clinic in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Villalobos-Nieto’s profile.

    Dr. Villalobos-Nieto has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villalobos-Nieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalobos-Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalobos-Nieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

