Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO

Neurology
3.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO

Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Alsahlani works at Reynolds Neurology, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alsahlani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Neurology
    19841 N 27th Ave Ste 403, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 780-8838
  2. 2
    Casa Grande Regional Medical Center
    19829 N 27th Ave Ste Er, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1306047790
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Duquesne University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafah Alsahlani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsahlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alsahlani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alsahlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alsahlani works at Reynolds Neurology, PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Alsahlani’s profile.

    Dr. Alsahlani has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsahlani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsahlani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsahlani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsahlani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsahlani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

