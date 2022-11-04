Overview

Dr. Rafal Barczak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Barczak works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.