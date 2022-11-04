Dr. Rafal Barczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafal Barczak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafal Barczak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Midstate Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 208, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-2691
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
Dr.Barczak is an amazing doctor. He helped me understand my options on my health. Helped me come up with a plan to do surgery. I would definitely recommend him as a doctor.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Barczak works at
