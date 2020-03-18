Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krejza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Krejza works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Pain Clinic PC825 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-7246
- 2 631 N 8th St, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 Directions (402) 391-7246
-
3
Columbus Plastic Surgery4508 38th St Ste 210, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 391-7246
-
4
Bellevue Office2206 Longo Dr Ste 201, Bellevue, NE 68005 Directions (402) 391-7246Friday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krejza?
He is well knowledged about sickle cell very understanding,listens well. Best pain dr. I ever had.
About Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1619236213
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krejza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krejza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krejza works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Krejza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krejza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krejza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krejza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.