Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO

Pain Medicine
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Krejza works at Midwest Pain Clinic PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Missouri Valley, IA, Columbus, NE and Bellevue, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Pain Clinic PC
    825 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7246
  2. 2
    631 N 8th St, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7246
  3. 3
    Columbus Plastic Surgery
    4508 38th St Ste 210, Columbus, NE 68601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7246
  4. 4
    Bellevue Office
    2206 Longo Dr Ste 201, Bellevue, NE 68005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7246
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619236213
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafal Krejza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krejza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krejza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Krejza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krejza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krejza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krejza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

