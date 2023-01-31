Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD
Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Cincinnati
Dr. Stachowicz works at
Dr. Stachowicz's Office Locations
-
1
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 200, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 668-4040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center4466 Fulton Drive Canton OH, Tallmadge, OH 44278 Directions (330) 670-4006
-
4
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center1 Eagle Valley Ct Ste 101, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (330) 670-1003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center2007 State Route 59, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 673-6299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center323 High St, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 335-1586
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SummaCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stachowicz?
Very friendly and informative.
About Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1275722688
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Cincinnati
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stachowicz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stachowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stachowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stachowicz works at
Dr. Stachowicz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stachowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
400 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.