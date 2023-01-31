Overview of Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD

Dr. Rafal Stachowicz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Cincinnati



Dr. Stachowicz works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Tallmadge, OH, Broadview Heights, OH, Kent, OH and Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.