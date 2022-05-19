See All Hematologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD

Hematology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD

Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Abonour works at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Neutropenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Abonour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iuhp Bone Marrow Interpretation Laboratory
    1030 W Michigan St # C5226, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-8157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2022
    My husband received a stem cell transplant from him 8 years ago and the care since then has been fantastic and caring. You never feel that you are beneath him. He shows an interest in each patient. We have been blessed by having him.
    — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD.

    About Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750346755
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Milw Med Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abonour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abonour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abonour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abonour works at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Abonour’s profile.

    Dr. Abonour has seen patients for Myeloma, Neutropenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abonour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abonour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abonour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abonour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abonour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

