Overview of Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD

Dr. Rafat Abonour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Abonour works at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Neutropenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.