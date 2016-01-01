Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD
Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Kamatak University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Specialists3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafat Ahmed, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Children's Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Tod Children's Hospital
- Kamatak University Of Medical Sciences
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
