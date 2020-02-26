Dr. Rafat Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafat Rizk, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafat Rizk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 229-7408
Briarwood Health Associates325 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 647-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor!! I had a consult with Dr. Rizk after my doctor and the hospital in Grand Rapids were unable to find the cause of my problem or come up with a diagnosis. I was given an appointment with Dr. Rizk within a few days after my initial call to the U of M clinic. When I first saw him, he had already reviewed my records, told me what he thought and formulated a plan to confirm his suspicions. He ordered more tests and medications to help with the issues I was having. He was very attentive, caring and understanding and very professional. Due to the distance traveled to see him, he worked with my PCP to provide appropriate treatment closer to home as much as possible. He was definite with his diagnosis and picked up on and treated some additional problems that my other doctors had missed. He resolved my problems and reassured me moving forward. I would highly recommend Dr. Rizk to anyone needing a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Rafat Rizk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1598778813
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizk works at
Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.