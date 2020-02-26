Overview

Dr. Rafat Rizk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Rizk works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.