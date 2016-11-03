Overview of Dr. Rafath Humera, MD

Dr. Rafath Humera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Humera works at Park Medical Center in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.