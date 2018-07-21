Overview

Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Quraishi works at Advanced Medical Imaging in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.