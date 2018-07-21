See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Weslaco, TX
Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Quraishi works at Advanced Medical Imaging in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Nursing Services Inc
    1125 James St Ste A, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 973-9696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Upper Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Upper Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Harold Bernstein in McAllen , TX — Jul 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679596910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafath Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quraishi works at Advanced Medical Imaging in Weslaco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quraishi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

