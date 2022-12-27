Dr. Rafay Atiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafay Atiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafay Atiq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
As always on top of things
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487691283
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Civil Hospital
- Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College
Dr. Atiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atiq has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atiq speaks Hindi.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiq.
