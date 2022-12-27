Overview of Dr. Rafay Atiq, MD

Dr. Rafay Atiq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Atiq works at Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.