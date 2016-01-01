Dr. Gevorkian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafayel Gevorkian, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafayel Gevorkian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi.
Dr. Gevorkian works at
Locations
Gevorkian Medical Center5129 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Rafayel Gevorkian, MD
Family Medicine
45 years of experience
English, Armenian and Russian
1982791562
Education & Certifications
Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
UC Irvine Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gevorkian works at
Dr. Gevorkian speaks Armenian and Russian.
Dr. Gevorkian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gevorkian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gevorkian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gevorkian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.