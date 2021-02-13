Dr. Heng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafe Heng, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafe Heng, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Dr. Heng works at
Locations
Midwest Acute Care Consultants PC6812 State Route 162 Ste 202, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-1748
- 2 6800 State Route 162 Ste 202, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-5711
Highland Physicians Ltd.1212 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249 Directions (618) 651-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heng is a very caring doctor and really listens to me. His staff is also very caring and professional. I would recommend him to anyone who needs cardiology care.
About Dr. Rafe Heng, DO
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Khmer
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Heng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heng has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heng speaks Khmer.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heng.
