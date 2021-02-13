Overview

Dr. Rafe Heng, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Heng works at Midwest Acute Care Consultants PC in Maryville, IL with other offices in Highland, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.