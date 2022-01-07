Overview of Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD

Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Woods works at Loma Linda Univ Intl Heart Inst in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.