Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4174
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 210, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 556-1990
Lakeland Neurosurgery1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 556-1990Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Woods has literally changed and saved my life with the spinal surgery That he did for Me. The results have been more than I could of ever imagined!
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
