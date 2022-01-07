See All Neurosurgeons in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD

Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Dr. Woods works at Loma Linda Univ Intl Heart Inst in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woods' Office Locations

    Loma Linda University Children's Hospital
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-4174
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 210, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 556-1990
    Lakeland Neurosurgery
    1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 556-1990
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Low Back Pain
Broken Neck
Spine Deformities
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Tumors Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr. Woods has literally changed and saved my life with the spinal surgery That he did for Me. The results have been more than I could of ever imagined!
    Karin Werschay — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164712600
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafeek Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woods has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

