Dr. Rafel Atassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rafel Atassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
Premier Physicians Centers25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 2400, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 333-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588623508
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
