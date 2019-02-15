Dr. Raffaela Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffaela Russo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
I've been coming here for 10 yrs and it is great! Dr. Russo is super-friendly and has been offering the best treatment for my skin, which has improved DRAMATICALLY with her treatments. Her assistant Galia who has been doing a new procedure on my skin is marvelous! I would never go anywhere else!
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
