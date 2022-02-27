Dr. Raffaele Corbisiero Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbisiero Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffaele Corbisiero Sr, MD
Dr. Raffaele Corbisiero Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Montreal and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Dimas Community Hospital.
M H Krause MD & J J Dimare Jr MD210 S Grand Ave Ste 425, Glendora, CA 91741
Hospital Affiliations
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Methodist Hospital of Southern California
San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Dr. Corbisiero was amazing. Went in to see him for 2 cysts that needed removal and his office scheduled my surgery for 2 days later. He is very friendly, genuinely concerned about my feelings and fears. The staff at surgical center were very polite. A couple days after my surgery, one of my incisions opened up entirely ( because of where the incision lays), I called him late that night, he responded immediately and met me at my nearby ER. He was gentle, empathetic and just genuinely cared for me. I definitely give him 5 stars or more! I will use him in the future if needed
General Surgery
39 years of experience
English
University of Montreal
