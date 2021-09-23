Overview of Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM

Dr. Raffaella Pascarella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pascarella works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.