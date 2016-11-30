Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addiego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Specialty Eye Institute1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste F1, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (877) 852-8463
Specialty Eye Institute363 Fremont St Ste 308, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (877) 852-8463Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. A is a sight saver! He helps me manage a difficult case of uveitis and has provided me with the tools to seek additional information regarding why I might have this, as in an autoimmune cause. His whole staff at TLC are amazing. They genuinely care and bend over backwards to save your vision. After hours. Holidays. Days your doctor isn't in. They always help you advocate, even if it's just to be sure. Even if it's trace cells. They don't ever make you feel like you should wait to be treated.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841275427
- Ret Assocs Of Cleveland/Mt Sinai Med Center
- Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- Cooper Hosp/UMDNJ|Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Addiego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addiego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addiego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addiego has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addiego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Addiego speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Addiego. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addiego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addiego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addiego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.