Overview of Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD

Dr. Raffaello Addiego, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Addiego works at Specialty Eye Institute in Lansing, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.