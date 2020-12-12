Dr. Raffat Batool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffat Batool, MD
Overview of Dr. Raffat Batool, MD
Dr. Raffat Batool, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Batool works at
Dr. Batool's Office Locations
-
1
Qlimg Hicksville Med Office350 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-0100
-
2
Eyecare Advantage Inc.260 W Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 825-3600
-
3
Advantagecare Physicians PC Bethpage1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 938-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batool?
Excellent experience; friendly, compassionate, smart, thoughtful, educates, prudent sense of urgency.
About Dr. Raffat Batool, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649610874
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batool has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batool works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Batool. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.