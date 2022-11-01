Overview

Dr. Raffi Agopian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ivan P. Pavlov Medical University|Medical University--Plovdiv and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Agopian works at HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.