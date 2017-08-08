Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Der Sarkissian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD
Overview of Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD
Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Der Sarkissian works at
Dr. Der Sarkissian's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Facial Plastic Surgery PC500 Congress St Ste 2A, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 472-3137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Der Sarkissian?
I chose Dr. DerSarkissian to perform my face and neck lift and I feel I made a very smart choice! I am absolutely happy with the results and I had the surgery only 6 days ago! I had minimal swelling and bruising only hours after the procedure and the improvement in my appearance now is truly remarkable! I was told to expect to see the final results of my face lift after several months of a normal healing process. If I look this great now, I can't wait until then! Dr D is an artist!
About Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1942234091
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Der Sarkissian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Der Sarkissian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Der Sarkissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Der Sarkissian works at
Dr. Der Sarkissian speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Der Sarkissian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Der Sarkissian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Der Sarkissian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Der Sarkissian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.