Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD

Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Der Sarkissian works at Boston Facial Plastic Surgery in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Der Sarkissian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Facial Plastic Surgery PC
    500 Congress St Ste 2A, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 472-3137

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2017
    I chose Dr. DerSarkissian to perform my face and neck lift and I feel I made a very smart choice! I am absolutely happy with the results and I had the surgery only 6 days ago! I had minimal swelling and bruising only hours after the procedure and the improvement in my appearance now is truly remarkable! I was told to expect to see the final results of my face lift after several months of a normal healing process. If I look this great now, I can't wait until then! Dr D is an artist!
    E.C. in Westwood, MA — Aug 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942234091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raffi Der Sarkissian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Der Sarkissian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Der Sarkissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Der Sarkissian works at Boston Facial Plastic Surgery in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Dr. Der Sarkissian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Der Sarkissian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Der Sarkissian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Der Sarkissian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Der Sarkissian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

