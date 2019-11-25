Overview of Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Hovsepian works at Raffi Hovsepian, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.