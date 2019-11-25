Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovsepian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD
Overview of Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD
Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Hovsepian's Office Locations
Newport Beach1401 Avocado Ave Ste 810, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 295-9222
Beverly Hills416 N Bedford Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 999-1003
Raffi Hovsepian, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T13, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 999-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
Dr. Hovsepian is a phenomenal surgeon. Not only is his work purely amazing, he also takes time to understand exactly what I want and what I’m looking for.
About Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154502144
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Plastic Surgery
