Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Hovsepian works at Raffi Hovsepian, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hovsepian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Beach
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 810, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 295-9222
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 999-1003
  3. 3
    Raffi Hovsepian, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T13, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 999-1003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fat Grafting to the Face

Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154502144
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovsepian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hovsepian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hovsepian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovsepian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovsepian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovsepian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovsepian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

