Overview of Dr. Raffi-Jean Mesrobian, MD

Dr. Raffi-Jean Mesrobian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Conductive Hearing Loss and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.