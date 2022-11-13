See All Ophthalmologists in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO

Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Dr. Karapetian works at V Stephen Slana MD SC in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karapetian's Office Locations

  1
    V Stephen Slana MD SC
    6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 800, Kenosha, WI 53142 (262) 654-0726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Kenosha Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr. Karapetian and his staff are wonderful. I had cataract surgery. Extremely helpful with the whole process. I can now see.
    Heather Grazier — Nov 13, 2022
    About Dr. Raffi Karapetian, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881854412
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • St. John Macomb Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

