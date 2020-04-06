Overview of Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD

Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medicine In Varna, Bulgaria-M.D. and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Perry County Memorial Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Krikorian works at New Look Vein And Aesthetic Center in Farmington, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.