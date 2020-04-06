Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krikorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medicine In Varna, Bulgaria-M.D. and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Perry County Memorial Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Consultants715 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (314) 849-0923
New Look Vein And Aesthetic Center3760 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 849-0923Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
After my stress test was normal , Dr. K explained That the test was around 70% accurate and that I should pay Close attention to my body for any warning signs. A few weeks later I was exercising when my energy was zapped In less than 10 minutes and I had a pain under the sternum. I called Dr. K and he scheduled a cardiac catheterization the next day. He said I showed no sign of a heart attack but he found a 99% blockage in the circumflex artery, which he opened with a stent. I am grateful that he explained possible warning signs and then responded quickly with the catheterization and stent.
About Dr. Raffi Krikorian, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Bulgarian, German, Hungarian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology-St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City Mo
- Internal Medicine-Oakwood Hospital
- Higher Institute Of Medicine In Varna, Bulgaria-M.D.
- German Language School, Varna Bulgaria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krikorian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krikorian accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krikorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krikorian has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krikorian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krikorian speaks Armenian, Bulgarian, German, Hungarian and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Krikorian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krikorian.
