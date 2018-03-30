Overview

Dr. Raffi Tachdjian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Tachdjian works at AIRE Medical Group, Inc. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA, Santa Monica, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.