Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamanoukian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD
Overview of Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD
Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Karamanoukian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Karamanoukian's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Bay Area Physicians804 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 998-5533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karamanoukian?
If skin magic is a thing, then Dr. Raffy is a magician! He single handedly transformed a couple of botched scarring from a previous provider and made my face look 1000 times better. I still have more work to do to these scars, but Dr. Raffy gave me back confidence and I cant wait to see the end result when my face is fully healed.
About Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891859336
Education & Certifications
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karamanoukian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karamanoukian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karamanoukian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karamanoukian works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamanoukian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamanoukian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamanoukian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamanoukian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.