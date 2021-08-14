Overview

Dr. Rafi Ali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Ali works at Duly Health and Care in Oakbrook Terrace, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.