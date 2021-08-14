Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafi Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rafi Ali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
2
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 204, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
3
Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology100 Spalding Dr Ste 208, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 717-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr Ali was excellent. He was thorough in his questioning, he gave explanations, didn’t rush and clearly knew his stuff.
About Dr. Rafi Ali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1437136454
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.