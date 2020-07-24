Dr. Rafi Bidros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafi Bidros, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafi Bidros, MD
Dr. Rafi Bidros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|The Methodist Hospital
Dr. Bidros works at
Dr. Bidros' Office Locations
-
1
The Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery Center- Houston920 Frostwood Dr Ste 690, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-3676
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bidros?
Dr. Bidros is phenomenal!!! Best of the best.
About Dr. Rafi Bidros, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1932373073
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|The Methodist Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bidros accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bidros works at
Dr. Bidros has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.