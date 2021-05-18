See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Saint Charles, MO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD

Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. 

Dr. Fredman works at CB7160 in Saint Charles, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Fredman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amelia Aesthetics
    1551 Wall St Ste 420, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 329-4036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fredman?

    May 18, 2021
    Amazing! Spends time with his patients, explains things in a way that make sense, and an excellent surgeon with phenomenal and precise results
    — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fredman to family and friends

    Dr. Fredman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fredman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD.

    About Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972923126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fredman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rafi Fredman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.