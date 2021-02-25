See All Rheumatologists in Port Huron, MI
Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD

Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.

Dr. Khalil works at Michigan Rheumatology in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khalil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rafia Khalil Arthritis & Rheumatology Center PC
    1201 Stone St Ste 3, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 985-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake Huron Medical Center
  • Mclaren Port Huron

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1114907912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Wayne State U Sinai Grace Hosp
    Medical Education
    • DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalil works at Michigan Rheumatology in Port Huron, MI. View the full address on Dr. Khalil’s profile.

    Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

