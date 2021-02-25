Overview of Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD

Dr. Rafia Khalil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Khalil works at Michigan Rheumatology in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.